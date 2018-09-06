Pat Prescott talks Oxnard Jazz Festival with Greg Adams

The Oxnard Jazz Festival is a cultural music celebration of jazz, Latin, soul and R&B and its set in one of the most beautiful places in all of Southern California. They really should call it North Malibu. The festival is in its third year and has been embraced by the community and music lovers from all over the state. This year’s lineup includes Con Funk Shun, Kelly's Lot, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers, Paul Brown, Pete Escovedo, Rick Parma, Tierra and Greg Adams and East Bay Soul. You might remember Greg for his popular solo albums and also as a 25 year member and principle arranger of Tower of Power. Greg called in to tell us the Tower of Power story and all about the evolution of East Bay Soul. This band has it all and it will all be on full display on Saturday September 8 in Oxnard. I’ll be there hosting again this year. Hope to see you there!

More Info:

www.OxnardJazzFestival.com

www.GregAdamsMusic.com