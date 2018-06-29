Pat Prescott talks with Ron Finley!

He’s known as “The Gangsta Gardener” because of the movement he started when he decided to challenge the City of Los Angeles and change the law that wouldn’t allow him to plant food in his urban garden. Today Ron Finley is not only the subject of a popular documentary, he is also inspiring people around the globe to join him in his quest. I had a fascinating conversation with Ron in our Wave studios. Listen in and consider attending his 4th Annual “Da Function”, a free community fun fest, this Saturday June 30th at Vermont Square Library. Learn more about how to start your own garden and meet a guy who doesn’t see himself as a hero but certainly is one in our book.