Pat Prescott talks Speak Up Empowerment Foundation with Robbie Butler

The "Ms. Single Mom Empowerment Forum" is coming to the Long Beach Airport Marriott Grand Ballroom on April 21st. Register today for this FREE to Attend event - and come experience a day filled with remarkable speakers, breakfast, lunch, complimentary childcare, mentor matching opportunities, dynamic giveaways, and a de-stress/pamper center with a variety of relaxing services. Robbie N. Butler, President of the Speak Up Empowerment Foundation Inc., called into the morning show to talk about what motivated her to kick start this forum following the release of her book “Ms. Single Mom – Yes, You Can!”. Visit www.speakupempowermentfoundation.org for more information.