Submit Your Nominees For Our 2020 Making Waves Campaign

Every February for Black History Month, our Making Waves campaign features individuals who are making waves in Southern California through their achievements.

January 27, 2020
Pat Prescott
Synthia Saint James for Making Waves 2020
Every February for Black History Month, 94.7 the WAVE presents our Making Waves campaign to feature individuals who are making waves in Southern California through their achievements. This year, we want YOu to let us know about people who are making waves in your communities so we highlight their achievements here at the WAVE.

Send us an email to let us know about the person you are nominating and why you feel they deserve the accolades. The best entries will be highlighted on-air and on our website.

We believe it’s important to recognize achievers like these during Black History Month and all year long. 

Thanks for your participation.

- Pat Prescott

Please send all nominations to: makingwaves@947thewave.com

