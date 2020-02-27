Listen as Pat Prescott is Live From Disneyland!

Pat Prescott is broadcasting LIVE from the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland Resort! Tomorrow morning, 2/28, from 6AM-10AM Pat will be sharing all the info about Disneyland's newest attractions like the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or the amazing Magic Happens Parade!

But most importantly, the WAVE wants you to win four 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to make some magic at Disneyland Resort! Just be 9th called to 1-800-520-WAVE.

Attractions and entertainment subject to restrictions and change without notice. Must be age 21 in order to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages/valid photo ID required.