Alonzo Bodden talks Drive-Up Comedy with Pat Prescott

Alonzo Bodden is making us laugh again. Check him out this Saturday, September 12th at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Tickets are available at DriveUpComedy.com.

A regular panel member on NPR’s Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for more than 20 years. In August 2019, Alonzo starred in his fourth stand-up special, Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In the special, he touched upon a range of topics from slavery, cell phones, and the #MeToo movement, to millennials, Kanye West and Taco Bell. His first big comedy break came when he was on the “New Faces of Comedy” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, but it was as the season three winner of NBCʼs Last Comic Standing, where Alonzo was first introduced to America.

Drive-Up Comedy Presents Alonzo Bodden at Kit Carson Park

Saturday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Address: 3333 Bear Valley Parkway Escondido, CA 92025

Tickets: $40 per car (a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club in Escondido) .