Pat Prescott Gets Inside Details from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's, Artistic Director, Robert Battle, Just Days Before Their Show Goes Up At The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Listen Here!
There are a lot of things to look forward to when Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Music Center this month for a five night run that begins on March 18th. We will see west coast premieres of two new pieces, Ode and Ounce of Faith plus special performances by LA native Matthew Rushing in a lead role before a home crowd. Three different programs feature Important new works by some of America’s freshest choreographers, Including Ailey’s Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts. We spoke to Ailey’s Artistic Director Robert Battle who says that aside from the skill of the dancers, the wonderful music and the beautiful costumes, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues to celebrate the human spirit with programs that highlight the beauty and humanity of African-American heritage and other cultures, while uniting people of all races, ages and backgrounds.
LOVE TO TENNESSEE // In light of the devastating tornado that hit central Tennessee this morning, we are sending our love and prayers to everyone who has been affected. The Company left Nashville yesterday after two performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center with fantastic and loving audiences. May you all find strength and peace in this difficult time. Love, the Alvin Ailey dancers. • Pictured: Glenn Allen Sims/ @glennallensims and Linda Celeste Sims/ @lindacelestesims in Alvin Ailey’s ‘Fix Me, Jesus’ from ‘Revelations.’ • #Nashville #AlvinAiley #InstaAiley #AileyonTour #AileyinNashville #AileyRevealed #FixMeJesus #Revelations #Uplift #Strength
Don’t miss Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater coming to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center March 18–22, 2020.
Tickets for Ailey Revealed performances at The Music Center start at $34 and are available online at https://www.musiccenter.org/ailey; at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Box Office, 135 N. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012; or by calling (213) 972-0711. For groups of 10 or more, call (213) 972-8555 or email mcgroupsales@musiccenter.org. Each program runs approximately two hours, including two 20-minute intermissions. Programs and artists subject to change.