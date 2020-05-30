You're Hurting, And We Are Listening

After the racially charged murder of George Floyd occurred in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25th, 2020, we are hurting, we are angry, and we are looking to take action during a time when that nation is also trying to recover from a global pandemic. However, it's important to point out that racism in this country is also just as insidious as a pandemic.

America is attempting to come together to call out racism, unjust police brutality, recognize that it is imperative to support black lives, and put an end to white supremacy in our nation.

Listen as 94.7 the WAVE's Pat Prescott, 97.1 AMP Radio's Yesi Ortiz, and CHANNEL Q's AJ Gibson and Ryan Mitchell come together to lead our community in an open forum discussion on how we can all lead change and move our country forward. Our panel also includes AJ Gibson's partner, Emilie Ennis Jr., who shares insight on his own experiences growing up as a black man in Atlanta.

For resources on how you can get involved and where to donate please click here.