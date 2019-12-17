Anita Baker Stops By 94.7 The WAVE

The one and only, legendary, Anita Baker, joined Pat Prescott live in-studio this week, sharing details about the highly exciting west coast leg of her farewell tour at The Staples Center, and to fill us in on her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

"Friends of mine have gone on," Baker explains. "You know when Prince left, it impacted me. It helped me make some decisions about how I wanted to exit if given a choice. So you know, I made these choices to have a party."

If you are not able to catch Anita on her farewell tour, don't worry, she'll be doing a limited-run residency in Las Vegas starting in May.

"It's miraculous," she continues. "I talk about the miracles of music that are just everywhere."

Baker chats with Pat Prescott about her love for radio and discusses how she got her start through radio. Plus Anita takes a few calls from listeners that have been touched by her music. You can listen to the full talk with Anita Baker above.

To see Anita Baker in her farewell tour this Friday, December 20th, at The Staples Center CLICK HERE.

Check out video of Pat and Anita in the studio, below.