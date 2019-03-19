Bakewell Media Talk "The Power, Leadership, and Influence of the Black Woman"

Bakewell Media and the Los Angeles Sentinel presents the first annual Black History and Women’s Month celebration entitled “The Power, Leadership, and Influence of the Black Woman.” This event will feature an intimate conversation with Congresswoman Maxine Waters. She will be receiving the first annual Brenda Marsh-Mitchell Award for outstanding leadership and influence in Congress.

Danny J. Bakewell Sr., the Chairman of Bakewell Media, and Pamela Bakewell, Executive Vice President called into the morning show to tell us more about this inspiring event.

Power, Leadership, and Influence of the Black Woman

March 22nd, 2019

California African American Museum

5:00pm-9:00pm