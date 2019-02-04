Bernie Williams Talks About His Passion For Playing Guitar

Yankee fans (and there are a lot of them all over, even here in Southern California) all know about Bernie Williams. He played his entire 16-year career in Major League Baseball with the Yankees winning four World Series championships as their center fielder. When Bernie retired in 2006, he moved on to his other passion; playing guitar. He surprised many fans by being really good at it and he's going to show off some of those skills at the 100th Birthday party being held at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Tuesday February 5, 2019. Bernie talks about the concert and the impact that Jackie Robinson had on his life and career.

Jackie Robinson 100th Birthday Celebration Concert

Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com