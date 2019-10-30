Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge join Pat Prescott to Share About The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House for Domestic Violence Survivors

Today on the SoCal Honda Sound Stage, In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, New Editon's, Bobby Brown and the incredible, Alicia Etheredge join Pat Prescott live in studio to discuss The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. On November 3rd and 4th, the organization will be hosting its second annual Golf Gala, where Faith Evans will be performing plus Leah Pump, Dana Pump, and D.L. Hughley will be honored. Brown and Etheredge discuss the work they are doing in the community to help and empower domestic violence survivors, while also discussing what is coming up for them in the future. Watch their full interview with Pat, right here!