Pat Prescott Talks to Brian Banks About New Biopic Film

We really want you to see the new movie Brian Banks, which opens this Friday, August 9th. It’s the true story of an All-American high school football star from Long Beach Poly who was committed to USC when his life was turned upside down by a wrongful rape conviction. It would be ten years before Brian would be exonerated.

Brian Banks himself, who is beautifully portrayed in the film by Aldis Hodge, stopped by the Wave studios to talk about the film and what has happened in his life since his release from prison. It’s an inspiring story with important societal implications and one well worth seeing. Along with Aldis Hodge, Brian Banks stars Sherrie Shepherd and Greg Kinnear and is directed by Doug Atchison, director of Akeelah and The Bee.

Watch the trailer below and see it this Friday at a theater near you.