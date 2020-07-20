Brian McKnight Talks About His New Album 'Exodus' and Performs "Nobody" Live

Brian McKnight's sixteenth studio album is here and his all-new music is just as powerful as the hits he was churning out in the late 1990s and early 2000s. McKnight sits down with 94.7 the Wave's Pat Prescott to discuss the masterful new album, Exodus and performs the new track "Nobody" live via zoom.

In regards to making music during the pandemic McKnight explains. "I would not have taken this time, I know that I needed it. I know my voice needed it. I think that now when I sing. I sound better than I've ever sung because I've had a chance to rest. I've had a chance to be off the road and have more of Leilani's home cooking."

Exodus is McKnight's last album of original material, however, that doesn't mean Brian is going anywhere. The singer explains, "I want to do something different than I've always done. So I'm just backing up a little bit. I'm not stopping my tours. I'm not gonna be off the road. Not yet anyway, I just want to know what it's like to wake up every morning and not be defined by what I do."

Pick up a copy of Exodus HERE.