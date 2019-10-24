The Cast of Anastasia at The Pantages Stops By to Chat With Pat Prescott

A new musical inspired by the extraordinary story of Anastasia is in performance at the Pantages Theater for just a few more days and cast members Tari Kelly and Ed Staudenmayer stopped by the Wave studios to give us a bunch of reasons why you need to go see it. It’s the legendary, mysterious story of a woman searching for her identity and finding it to the surprise and delight of audiences. The music, the costumes, the sets, and some technological advancements make Anastasia the musical that everybody is talking about. Listen in to our conversation and then see Anastasia, at the Pantages Theater until October 27th.

For tickets and info visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/Anastasia