Damien Escobar Sits Down With Pat Prescott!

Every year the Hyatt Newport Beach Jazz Festival features some of the biggest names in music but there are always some interesting musical discoveries to be seen and heard as well. This year, the artist to look out for is violinist Damien Escobar, who not only has a truckload of talent; he also has some serious swagger and a compelling story to tell as well. I spoke to Damien from his home in New York about coming back to the west coast, where he has a considerable fan base that he has built just by being so awesome and authentic. Don’t miss Damien on Saturday, June 2nd at the Hyatt Newport Beach Jazz Festival presented by Bank of the West and to get ready for him, check out the video link below. You’ll thank me later.

http://dameesco.com/videos/

Hyatt Newport Beach Jazz Festival

Friday June 1 – Sunday June 3, 2018

For information and full lineup visit www.Festivals.HyattConcerts.com

Be sure to check out Damien Escobar’s album Boundless, available now on Amazon Music.