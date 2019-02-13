Danny Glover Talks With Pat Prescott About Pan African Film Festival

Related: 94.7 The Wave Asks On The Red Carpet, "What Does PAFF Mean To You?"

Twenty seven years ago, Danny Glover founded the Pan African Film Festival along with Ayuko Babu and Ja’net DuBois. Danny still shows up for the festival and is very proud that their joint venture has stood the test of time. Danny Glover called in to the Wave studios to talk about this year’s festival and why it’s such an important part of the Black History Month schedule. Head to the Pan African Film Festival and see a movie, attend a workshop or do a little shopping at the Arts Festival.

For more details and ticket information, visit www.PAFF.org

The 27th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival 2019:

The festival, co-founded in 1992 by Actor Danny Glover, and Executive Director, Ayuko Babu, is now celebrating its 27th year. PAFF's legacy is evidenced by the success of storytellers who've screened Award-Winning works at the festival in previous years: Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Coogler, Barry Jenkins, Taraji P. Henson, Ava Duvernay, and countless others.

PAFF will take place Thursday, February 7 - Monday, February 18 at the Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres / Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd) in Los Angeles, California.

The 27th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival 2019 Film Slate Includes:

• 52 Narrative features (9 world premieres and 20 US or LA premieres)

• 24 Feature-length Documentaries (5 world premieres and 12 US or LA premieres)

• 87 Short Narratives (17 world premieres and 50 US or LA premieres)

• 30 Short Documentaries (5 world premieres and 17 US)