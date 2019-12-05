Dave Koz and Michael Lington Get Ready For The Holidays With Pat Prescott

Dave Koz is on the road these days (again!). this time it’s the 2019 Christmas Tour and as always, Dave has a talented group of friends along for the ride. Jonathan Butler is back, along with saxophonist Michael Lington, bassist and vocalist Chris Walker and legendary singer Melissa Manchester. Dave and Michael stopped by the Wave studios to talk about the show and to share a little holiday spirit with us and to tell us about their new Christmas records. I’m sure we’ll be hearing some fresh new versions of the holiday songs we love when the whole crew makes it to the Cerritos Center for The Performing Arts on December 20th and 21st. Listen in and be sure to take a look at the cute new animated video of It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas, featuring Dave and Jonathan.

For tour information, visit www.DaveKoz.com