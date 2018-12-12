I never miss the Dave Koz Christmas show at the Cerritos Center. It's a gem of a theater with peerless acoustics and a friendly staff and when Dave goes there, it's like family reunion. This year's shows are on Saturday December 22nd and Sunday December 23rd, the end of a grueling month long affair that has Dave and friends playing to packed houses in a different city nearly every night. Still it seems they always save the best for last and since Dave has a lot of friends, the lineup is always appealing. This year he is joined by Jonathan Butler, Keiko Matsui, Mindi Abair and Shelea. You won't be disappointed.