Dave Koz reunites with Pat Prescott to talk "A New Day"

If you miss live music as much as we miss live music, you'll be excited to hear that our good friend saxophonist Dave Koz is doing an online launch concert to introduce his brand new CD "A New Day", his first collection of original songs in 10 years. Dave checked in with the Morning Show to talk about it.

Join Dave for an exclusive virtual live stream album release event celebrating A New Day! Live musicians, special guests, and plenty of surprises. Plus, a rare opportunity to experience a private one on one meet & greet with Dave!

The highly anticipated live stream event will take place on Looped Friday, October 9 at 4:00 PM PDT / 7:00 PM EDT.

Click Here For Tickets and More Information

A NEW DAY - NEW MUSIC BY DAVE KOZ

A brand new recording by Dave Koz, his 20th album as an artist and first collection of original material in 10 years. Conceived and recorded completely under the umbrella of COVID-19, this album’s purpose is to give the listener a ‘musical hug’, hopefully providing a sense of comfort and good feeling amidst the intense backdrop of the pandemic we are all experiencing globally. With a roster of very special guests including David Sanborn, Bob James, Brian McKnight, Meshell Ndgeocello, Rick Braun and more…all of whom recorded their parts virtually, this album's release date is October 9, 2020…30 years and one day after the release of Dave’s debut album.