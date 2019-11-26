Check Out Dave Koz's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (feat. Jonathan Butler)

Dave Koz shared with Pat Prescott about the inspiration behind his newest holiday cartoon music video! Koz states, "Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed about being a character in a cartoon. I loved all the Hanna Barbera ones the best, with the Flintstones being my all-time fave. Well, through the incredible creativity of Finnish animator Jones And You, my wish has finally come true. And I couldn’t be more delighted. Having never met me nor Jonathan Butler, Jones skillfully gave us two-dimensional life and allowed us to travel the globe in this clip, bringing the spirit of the holidays through our instruments. It’s decidedly ‘old-school’, giving the effect that it was made in the 60s…perfect for the nostalgic feeling of Christmas. The result is a video that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face and take you back to a simpler time. From the new holiday album, Gifts Of The Season, produced by Darren Rahn...enjoy Jonathan and me as we have the time of our lives in a cartoon world. After all, it IS beginning to look a LOT like Christmas!!"