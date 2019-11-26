Check Out Dave Koz's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (feat. Jonathan Butler)
Check Out This Fantastic Jazz Themed Holiday Cartoon
Dave Koz shared with Pat Prescott about the inspiration behind his newest holiday cartoon music video! Koz states, "Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed about being a character in a cartoon. I loved all the Hanna Barbera ones the best, with the Flintstones being my all-time fave. Well, through the incredible creativity of Finnish animator Jones And You, my wish has finally come true. And I couldn’t be more delighted. Having never met me nor Jonathan Butler, Jones skillfully gave us two-dimensional life and allowed us to travel the globe in this clip, bringing the spirit of the holidays through our instruments. It’s decidedly ‘old-school’, giving the effect that it was made in the 60s…perfect for the nostalgic feeling of Christmas. The result is a video that’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face and take you back to a simpler time. From the new holiday album, Gifts Of The Season, produced by Darren Rahn...enjoy Jonathan and me as we have the time of our lives in a cartoon world. After all, it IS beginning to look a LOT like Christmas!!"