David Sanborn Discuses His Upcoming Show at The Greek with Pat Prescott

We’ve been looking forward to Sunday, August 4th at the Greek for quite a while now. It’s the evening that The Wave presents Boney James along with Double Vision Revisited, an all-star tribute to the 1986 recording that brought bassist Marcus Miller, pianist Bob James, and saxophonist David Sanborn together to create music history.

On August 4th, they will perform all the songs from Double Vision along with some of their own individual hits. I talked to David Sanborn about reuniting with Marcus and Bob and about doing the show at the iconic Greek Theater. Listen in and then join us on Sunday, August 4th at the Greek for Boney James along with Double Vision Revisited.

