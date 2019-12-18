Dianne Reeves Chats With Pat Prescott Before Her Big Holiday Concert At The Walt Disney Concert Hall

How appropriate for Dianne Reeves to do her holiday show at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. She was the first person ever to perform there when the iconic venue opened and now she returns this Friday, December 20th with “Christmas Time Is Here”. Dianne called into the Wave to talk about the show and some of her favorite family traditions for the holidays. Get into the spirit of the season with Dianne Reeves this Friday night at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

For tickets and info visit www.LAPhil.com