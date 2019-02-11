Dionne Warwick On Her GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award

Dionne Warwick looked spectacular last night at the GRAMMYS. She received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award over the weekend and with all the excitement she still took time to call in to the morning show to talk about the GRAMMYS, a new recording project, her fiftieth year in entertainment and a Las Vegas engagement this spring.

Dionne Warwick Biography:

Scintillating, soothing and sensual best describe the familiar and legendary voice of five-time GRAMMY® Award winning music legend, DIONNE WARWICK, who has become a cornerstone of American pop music and culture. Warwick’s career, which currently celebrates over 50 years, has established her as an international music icon and concert act. Over that time, she has earned 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records.

She began singing professionally in 1961 after being discovered by a young songwriting team, Burt Bacharach and Hal David. She had her first hit in 1962 with “Don’t Make Me Over.” Less than a decade later, she had released more than 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including her classic Bacharach/David recordings, “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Message to Michael,” “Promises Promises,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “This Girl’s in Love With You,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “Reach Out For Me,” and the theme from “Valley of the Dolls. ”Together, Warwick and her songwriting team of Burt Bacharach & Hal David, accumulated more than 30 hit singles, and close to 20 best-selling albums, during their first decade together.

Warwick received her first GRAMMY®Award in 1968 for her mega-hit, “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and a second GRAMMY® in 1970 for the best-selling album, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.” She became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance. This award was only presented to one other legend, Miss Ella Fitzgerald.

Other African-American female recording artists certainly earned their share of crossover pop and R&B hits during the 1960′s, however, Warwick preceded the mainstream success of her musical peers by becoming the first such artist to rack up a dozen consecutive Top 100 hit singles from 1963-1966.

Warwick’s performance at the Olympia Theater in Paris skyrocketed her to international stardom. As Warwick established herself as a major force in American contemporary music, she gained popularity among European audiences as well. In 1968, she became the first solo African-American artist among her peers to sing before the Queen of England at a Royal Command Performance. Since then, Warwick has performed before numerous kings, queens, presidents and heads of state.

Warwick’s recordings of songs such as “A House is not a Home,” “Alfie,” ”Valley of the Dolls,” and “The April Fools,” made her a pioneer as one of the first female artists to popularize classic movie themes. More on Dionne Warwick HERE!