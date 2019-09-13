DW3 Joins Pat Prescott and Discusses Their Musical Journey

The incredible LA-based, R&B band, DW3 joined Pat Prescott this morning to fill us in on their musical journey and their climb to the top! DW3 talks about the magic that comes from going on an international tour together, and how they have built a strong fan base from listeners all over the world. DW3 credits so much of their success to getting their start at Spaghettini, and still performs at Spaghettini for The Wave Sunday brunches! Finally Pat discusses DW3's brand new record and the group shares about their creative process behind the new album "Vintage Truth"! You can watch the full interview here! Check out DW3's "Vintage Truth" here!