Bria Murphy, Eddie Murphy's Daughter Launches Art 4 All Exhibition, Right When We Need It Most

Bria Murphy is a former model and the eldest daughter of Eddie Murphy but what really makes her special is her God-given talent as a visual artist and her passion for the environment. Bria brings the two together at a three-night exhibition called Art 4 All this week at ARTUS Gallery. Bria uses artwork to spearhead the ARTUS Gallery 2020 sustainability initiative. Art 4 All, aims to increase environmental awareness throughout a community of thoughtleaders, while also showcasing new and innovative products and technologies that are striving to change the world, piece by piece. To learn more listen to our conversation and for more information on the exhibit, visit www.ARTUS.gallery

Bria Murphy