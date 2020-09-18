Emmy Award-nominated director Lisa Cortes joins Pat Prescott on the Morning Show

Academy and Emmy Award-nominated director and producer Lisa Cortes called into the morning show to talk about her new project "All In; The fight For Democracy". The documentary premiered in theaters earlier this month and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime beginning today, September 18th. The film tells the story of Stacy Abram's Georgia gubernatorial race along with the story of the history of voter suppression. Check out the trailer and listen in on my conversation with Lisa.

ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY is a riveting examination of voter suppression in the United States of America. The film weaves rich archival storytelling with the personal experiences of experts, activists, and would-be voters deprived of their rights. Current activism as well as historical insight expose what corrupted our democracy from the moment it was founded. Every time we the people take a step toward a more just and equal nation — granting rights to the disenfranchised, from women’s suffrage to desegregation — new forces and obstacles emerge that require us to fight for the right to vote once again. Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and the first female African-American major-party gubernatorial nominee, offers an insider’s look at the patchwork of laws and barriers designed to hinder voting.