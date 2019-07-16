Faye Clerk Moseley, Ebony Fashion Fair Alum, Talks Upcoming FLAIR 2019 with Pat Prescott

On Saturday, July 27th at the California African American Museum, Ebony Fashion Fair alums host “The Jazz Age of Fashion”.

One of those alums is Faye Clerk Moseley, who prowled the runways of the traveling fashion extravaganza that gave a platform to African American models and designers before it was a popular thing to do. Faye called into the WAVE to talk about the history and legacy of the Ebony Fashion Fair and the upcoming event which will celebrate that legacy, and also raise funds for mentoring programs and scholarships to support up and coming students and multi-cultural fashion designers.

For tickets and info, visit www.FlairInc.org and while you’re at the museum, be sure to check out the Ernie Barnes exhibit.