Fox Soul Is Here Just In Time For Black History Month

Just in time for Black History month, Fox presents Fox Soul, four hours of live, interactive talk programming by and for the African American community that airs every night beginning at 6pm and is also available on demand. With shows like One on One with Keyshia Cole and Fit and Fab with Elise Neal, people are watching. I had a great conversation with the dynamic Dr. Sean McMillan, who hosts On the 7 with Dr. Sean. It’s a meaningful take on the day’s events and talks with thinkers and doers in the community.

Fox Soul is a natural extension of Fox’s commitment to African American programming, going all the way back to In Living Color, The Bernie Mac Show and Martin and continuing today with blockbuster programming like Empire. For more info about On The 7 with Dr. Sean and all of the new Fox programming, visit www.FoxSoul.com.