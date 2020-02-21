Fox Soul Is Here Just In Time For Black History Month

Dr. Sean McMillan, of "On the 7 with Dr. Sean" sits down with Pat Prescott to share what viewers can look forward to!

February 21, 2020
Pat Prescott
Categories: 
Interviews
Local News

Just in time for Black History month, Fox presents Fox Soul, four hours of live, interactive talk programming by and for the African American community that airs every night beginning at 6pm and is also available on demand. With shows like One on One with Keyshia Cole and Fit and Fab with Elise Neal, people are watching.  I had a great conversation with the dynamic Dr. Sean McMillan, who hosts On the 7 with Dr. Sean. It’s a meaningful take on the day’s events and talks with thinkers and doers in the community.

Fox Soul is a natural extension of Fox’s commitment to African American programming, going all the way back to In Living Color, The Bernie Mac Show and Martin and continuing today with blockbuster programming like Empire. For more info about On The 7 with Dr. Sean and all of the new Fox programming, visit www.FoxSoul.com.

Best known for his role as Fiddler in the 1977 #ABC television miniseries #Roots, Louis Gossett Jr will be stopping by On The 7 tonight! He is one of the most respected and beloved actors on stage, screen, and television and is also an accomplished writer, producer, and director. Tune in LIVE tonight 10pm EST / 7pm PST #FoxSoul

A post shared by FOX SOUL (@foxsoul) on

We love you because you are real! #TamiRoman speaks from the heart on the recent episode of One on One with #KeyshiaCole! Stream the full episode on the #FoxSoul App or Website!⠀ ⠀ Watch One on One with Keyshia Cole, Wednesdays 9pm EST / 6pm PST

A post shared by FOX SOUL (@foxsoul) on

 

Tags: 
Fox Soul
Black History Month
Pat Prescott

Recent Podcast Audio

Bria Murphy Art
Bria Murphy, Eddia Murphy's Eldest Daughter on Her Environmental Art Exhibition, "Art 4 All" KTWVFM: On-Demand
Making Waves 2020: Civil Rights Activists and Freedom Riders, Helen and Bob Singleton On The History They've Made KTWVFM: On-Demand
Fox Soul Is Here Just In Time For Black History Month KTWVFM: On-Demand
Sarah Sings The 94.7 the WAVE Jingle KTWVFM: On-Demand
Making Waves 2020: Sheryl Underwood Takes Us On The Twists And Turns That Came With Her Rise To Success KTWVFM: On-Demand
Obba Babatundé Shares Where He's Going And Where He's Been As He Joins The Making Waves Class of 2020 KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes