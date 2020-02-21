Fox Soul Is Here Just In Time For Black History Month
Dr. Sean McMillan, of "On the 7 with Dr. Sean" sits down with Pat Prescott to share what viewers can look forward to!
Just in time for Black History month, Fox presents Fox Soul, four hours of live, interactive talk programming by and for the African American community that airs every night beginning at 6pm and is also available on demand. With shows like One on One with Keyshia Cole and Fit and Fab with Elise Neal, people are watching. I had a great conversation with the dynamic Dr. Sean McMillan, who hosts On the 7 with Dr. Sean. It’s a meaningful take on the day’s events and talks with thinkers and doers in the community.
Fox Soul is a natural extension of Fox’s commitment to African American programming, going all the way back to In Living Color, The Bernie Mac Show and Martin and continuing today with blockbuster programming like Empire. For more info about On The 7 with Dr. Sean and all of the new Fox programming, visit www.FoxSoul.com.
Best known for his role as Fiddler in the 1977 #ABC television miniseries #Roots, Louis Gossett Jr will be stopping by On The 7 tonight! He is one of the most respected and beloved actors on stage, screen, and television and is also an accomplished writer, producer, and director. Tune in LIVE tonight 10pm EST / 7pm PST #FoxSoul
We love you because you are real! #TamiRoman speaks from the heart on the recent episode of One on One with #KeyshiaCole! Stream the full episode on the #FoxSoul App or Website!⠀ ⠀ Watch One on One with Keyshia Cole, Wednesdays 9pm EST / 6pm PST