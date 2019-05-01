George Lopez Chats with Pat Prescott About Hosting the Playboy Jazz Festival

May 1, 2019
Pat Prescott
Categories: 
Interviews

Comedian, actor, and all-around great guy George Lopez stopped by 94.7 The WAVE to chat with Pat Prescott about hosting the Playboy Jazz Festival and more!

This year's Playboy Jazz Festival will be taking place June 9 & 10 at the Hollywood Bowl with performances by Angélique Kidjo, Boz Scaggs, The Maceo Parker Big Band, Sheila E., Béla Fleck and The Flecktones, Harold López-Nussa, Sona Jobarteh, and Benny Golson’s 90th Birthday Quartet plus many more!

Get tickets and info now at HollywoodBowl.com.

Tags: 
Playboy Jazz Festival
George Lopez
Pat Prescott
All Local

Recent Podcast Audio
George Lopez Chats with Pat Prescott About Hosting the Playboy Jazz Festival KTWVFM: On-Demand
Maggie McKay Get the Lowdown on Photoville L.A. with Executive Producer Laura Ramanus KTWVFM: On-Demand
Kevin Toney Talks Donald Byrd Celebration Event with Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott talks to Dr. Samad KTWVFM: On-Demand
Maggie McKay Chats with Portraits of Hope's Bernie and Ed Massey KTWVFM: On-Demand
Maggie McKay Chats with Tiny Beautiful Things' Nia Vardalos KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes