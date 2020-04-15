Veronica Hendrix is Back With A Brand New Recipe to Try While We Are Socially Isolating

Los Angeles based food blogger and LA Sentinel journalist, Veronica Hendrix is back to share a brand new recipe with you. Listen along to Hendrix's Collard Greens and Caviar segment as she details how to prepare her Kale and Cabbage Mediterranean Salad with Marinated Chicken. To keep up with everything Hendrix is cooking, writing and creating follow her on Facebook at Collard Greens and Caviar, on Instagram @collardgreenscaviar and on Twitter @collardscaviar.

Those in-between-meal snacks are so comforting as we shelter in place to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. You've probably enjoyed just about every one of your favorite snacks since the shelter in place orders were enacted. While those crunchy, salty and sweet treats are a delight, we cannot subsist on snacks alone.

So when your conscious says it’s time to ascend from snack heaven, try this easy Kale and Cabbage Mediterranean Salad with Kalamata Olives and Romano cheese, and pair it with a simple grilled chicken breast. The salad greens are a combination of curly and flat leaf kale and cabbage dressed in an easy and delicious homemade vinaigrette that does double duty as a marinade for the chicken breast featured in this recipe.

It's a dinner combination that will leave you wanting more and thanking yourself for this act of self-care.

Kale and Cabbage Mediterranean Salad

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 cups kale cut in ribbons

1/3 cup Kalamata olives slice in half

¼ cup grated Romano cheese (use cheese wedge)

How to Make:

The best way to mix these hearty salad greens is with your hands. So get in there and make it happen.

Cabbage:

Rinse the cabbage under cold running water and pat the outside dry or use a salad spinner.

Remove outer layers of cabbage and discard any wilted or damaged outer leaves.

Place the cabbage on a cutting board and cut it in half, vertically through the core.

Remove the core with the knife.

Place the cabbage half face down on a cutting board.

Shred the cabbage by making ¼ - ½ inch slices along the vertical edge.

Kale:

Rinse kale and pat dry or use a salad spinner.

Remove stems and center ribs of kale and discard.

Stack kale leaves and roll into a cigar shape.

Cut kale crosswise into thin strips about ¼ - ½ inch wide.

Assembly:

Place cut kale and shredded cabbage in a serving bowl and overturn greens with your hands to mix them.

Drizzle with dressing, a little goes a long way, so make sure taste so you don’t - overdress.

Add half slices of Kalamata olives and Romano Cheese over salad.

Mix in dressing, olives and a cheese with your hands until well incorporated. Add more dressing if needed.

Easy Italian Vinaigrette /Marinade:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon dried Italian herbs

¼ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon chopped garlic

Cracked pepper

How to Make:

A wire whisk works best to mix this recipe. But a fork will work too.

In a small bowl add all ingredients.

Mix well with a wire whisk.

Use as a salad dressing or marinade. Can be stored 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Marinated Grilled Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized chicken breasts, sliced in half

Vinaigrette marinade recipe

2 tablespoons canola or grapeseed oil

How to make:

Slice 2 chicken breasts in half.

Place 4 chicken breast slices into a plastic zipper bag.

Add vinaigrette marinade (see recipe above)

Massage marinade into the chicken breast slices. Let chicken marinate in bag 20 minutes.

Add oil to a skillet or grill pan skillet set to medium heat.

When oil is hot, add chicken breast to skillet two at a time.

Cook for 3 minutes on each side until brown or until grill marks appear.

Remove from heat and place slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil.

Place in oven set a 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 to 10 minutes

Remove from oven, let stand for 5 minutes and serve.