Pat Prescott Talks to Stentorians President Johnny Gray About Upcoming LAFD Seminars

If you’re looking for a career that pays well, offers great long term benefits and gives you an opportunity to save lives and serve your community, consider becoming a firefighter.

Johnny Gray is president of the Stentorians, an organization of African American firefighters. The Stentorians are on a mission to help women and minorities join the LAFD. Johnny called in to the morning show to talk about a seminar this weekend that will educate potential applicants on how to get ahead of the game as they attempt the journey of obtaining the badge.

The LA County Fire Department is hiring and the application period is open from June 26th to June 28th so get ready by attending the Stentorians seminars this weekend, Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23rd. For more information and to register, go to www.fire.lacounty.gov/be-a-firefighter or www.lacostentorians.org.