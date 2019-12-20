Jonathan Butler Sits Down With Pat Prescott to Fill Us In On His Upcoming Tour with Dave Koz

Native South African Jonathan Butler is an outstanding performer and a big favorite on the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas tours. Jonathan is back with Dave again this year, headed for the Cerritos Center this weekend and we wouldn’t think of missing the show. Jonathan called in to the morning show to talk about the tour and about his brand new Christmas project called “Christmas Together”, which features some of his good friends like Dave Koz, Shalea, Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Keiko Matsui and Kirk Whalum. Jonathan is also featured on Dave’s new Christmas CD and on the adorable animated video you’ve been seeing on our website this month. Check out the show and the new CD. You’re gonna love both.

For tickets and information visit www.CerritosCenter.com