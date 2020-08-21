JUSTICE NOW: Business of Change with Joe Rouzan, Bobby Brown, Chief Communications Officer, Hyundai Motor Dana White, and more!

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! Wednesday, August 26th at 6PM PT, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk, digging into getting Black America Back to Business.

Joe Rouzan

Joseph “Joe” T. Rouzan III leads Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation in navigating through the evolving and expanding needs for economic and small business development solutions in South Los Angeles. Prior to joining VSEDC, Mr. Rouzan held the position of Director for the City of Los Angeles Business Source program overseeing nine Business Source Centers throughout Los Angeles and operating a 4.5 million dollar annual budget. Since its inception, VSEDC has brought economic resources to the community including access to capital, business planning, training, development, and more. It proudly stands as a symbol of financial advocate for marginalized communities.

Dana White

Chief Communications Officer, Hyundai Motor North America

Dana W. White is the chief communications officer of Hyundai Motor North America and is responsible for leading all regional communications and public relations strategy for Hyundai Motor North America, Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama as well as the office of Corporate Social Responsibility, Diversity and General Affairs in coordination with other affiliates including Hyundai Capital, Glovis and the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. White was named chief communications officer in April 2020.

Bobby Brown

"The King of the Kitchen"

For many years, Bobby has been known as “The King of the Stage.” Only his friends and family knew that he was also “The King of the Kitchen.” Growing up in Boston, Bobby spent plenty of time with his mom in the kitchen learning her recipes, cooking styles, and family stories. "I started Bobby Brown Foods as a way to share my love of cooking with the world. I have always found peace in the kitchen, and am excited to share some of my recipes. I spend a lot of time on the grill, so I wanted to first share my home-made recipes for my BBQ sauces. I always liked real fresh ingredients, and I continue to do that with my sauces. No syrups or chemicals, just good food. I also have my seasoning blend that I use every day and my grill seasoning. I learned all this from my mom, and now it's great to share it with the world. Be on the lookout for more products. I am all about cooking real food, in a healthy and fun way!" - Bobby Brown

D'Juan Hopewell

Writer, Political Strategist, and Pro Black Action Leader

"I am a strategist who specializes in corporate social responsibility, persuasion and political outreach strategies. My work in politics has been instrumental in passing historic LGBT rights legislation, combating childhood hunger, enhancing retirement security, and a variety of other progressive causes." - D'Juan Hopewell

Cory Chapman

Entrepreneur, Author, Public Speaker

Cory J. Chapman wears many hats – he is an author, mentor, public speaker, husband, and father, and embraces his career in Busines as an Entrepreneur and a Managing Partner at EFC Wealth Management Firm. As a leading member of these industries for over 25 years, Chapman has made it his personal mission to help others achieve their ultimate potential, fulfillment, and happiness. Thus, he has personally impacted countless people through his books, speeches, newsletters, radio show, and media appearances, and his message has reached audiences worldwide. Since 2002, EFC Wealth Management Firm has helped individuals make sense of the complicated world of Finance & Retirement planning.

Sip & Sonders

Established in 2017, Sip & Sonder's flagship location is the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood, California. With a coffee roaster, creative studio, and multi-purpose event space on-site, Sip & Sonder is much more than your ordinary coffee shop—we are a Black woman-owned innovative entrepreneurial and creative hub where coffee, community, and culture connect.

Amanda-Jane Thomas is Co-Founder of Sip & Sonder as well as an entrepreneur, attorney, and leader with a passion for creating opportunities and empowering communities.

Shanita Nicholas is Co-Founder of Sip & Sonder and has a passion for entrepreneurship, community building, and coffee!

Theopolis Vineyards

Theopolis Vineyards is a small lot vineyard and hand-crafted winery located in California’s prestigious Yorkville Highlands of the Anderson Valley. Situated along Highway 128 in southeastern Mendocino County near the border of Sonoma County, the AVA is a highly elevated, rugged interior wine-growing area. Established in 2003, Wine Critic Robert Parker bestowed upon wine made from grapes harvested from Theopolis Vineyards a stellar rating of 94-96 points, a spectacular showing for the vintner’s first harvest in 2006.

Emboldened by the great fruit produced by the land, its owner and founder, Theodora R. Lee aka Theo-patra, Queen of the Vineyards, a bold and dynamic Texan and San Francisco trial lawyer, is now bottling her own award-winning wines.

Payne Pest Management

Payne Pest Management was founded in 200with 3 employees and 1 location. Today it has over 45 employees, 3 locations, and has organically grown into the largest African American owned pest control company and one of the Top 100 largest pest control companies in the United Staes. Payne Pest Management is a full service termite and pest control company that services everything from general pests, termites, rodents, birds, bees to gophers, ground squirrels, raccoons and opossums. We service both residential and commercial properties.

Jason Payne - President and Cheif Operations Officer at Payne Pest Managment Inc.