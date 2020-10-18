JUSTICE NOW: House and Home with Mark Ridley Thomas, Lori Gay, Erin Rank, and More!

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! Wednesday, October 21st at 6PM PT. African Americans and other people of color who have long been discriminated against when it comes to finding a place to live. We will examine housing discrimination and some of the various tactics used to circumvent the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Listen to the broadcast Wednesday, October 21st at 6PM PT in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

JUSTICE NOW: House and Home

Check out our past episodes here.

EPISODE 1: Juneteenth (feat. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Eddie Levert, Christopher Johnson, and Keith Gibbs)

EPISODE 2: Music For The Movement (feat. Sheila E, Aloe Blacc, H.E.R., and Richard "Humpty" Vission)

EPISODE 3: Policing and Solutions (feat. LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell Sr., Paula Madison, and Dr. Erroll G. Southers)

EPISODE 4: Voting (feat. LA County Registrar Dean Logan, NAACP's Derrick Johnson, Mo'Kelly, and More)

EPISODE 5: Politics to Policy (feat. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More)

EPISODE 6: D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford Discuss the Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Boycott + More

EPISODE 7: Sports and Entertainment (feat. Byron Scott, Keith Knight, Kim Coles, and more!)

EPISODE 8: Business of Change (feat. Joe Rouzan, Bobby Brown, Hyundai Motor's Dana White, and More!)

Justice Now Overtime: LMU Men's Basketball Coach Stan Johnson Talks About Social Injustices

EPISODE 9: Voices of the Movement (feat. Brian Dunn, Kheris ROgersm Holly Charles, and more!)

EPISODE 10: White Privilege and Systemic Racism (feat. Joe Collins, Jeff Federman, Dan Weiner, and More!)

WHAT TO WATCH

Fusion - Racism in American Housing

Hoping for change in housing discrimination amid US racial reckoning: Part 2

The Fight For Fair Housing Continues

Redlined, A Legacy of Housing Discrimination

Redlining and Racial Covenants: Jim Crow of the North

READING

The Racist Roots Of “Urban Renewal” And How It Made Cities Less Equal

Opinion: How white people used police to make L.A. one of the most segregated cities in America

The Government Created Housing Segregation. Here’s How the Government Can End It.

BOOKS

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

How the Streets Were Made: Housing Segregation and Black Life in America by Yelena Bailey

Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

TAKE ACTION

Consolidated Board of Realtists

Black Lives Matter Housing

What to Know: African American Organizations to Know

FORGETTING, NOT FORGOTTEN: A VIRTUAL SHOW ON NOVEMBER 6

Guests

Lori Gay - President & Chief Executive Officer

Lori R. Gay is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County (NHS), a non-profit lender, developer, and neighborhood revitalization corporation. She has worked in the community development field for over 30 years, focusing her efforts on rebuilding impoverished communities and creating mechanisms for community empowerment and ownership. Since 1984, NHS has developed and rehabilitated more than 25,600 housing and commercial units, placed 4.6 million families on the road to homeownership, created 245 block clubs, employed over 252 neighborhood youth, and invested more than $7.06 billion back into some of Los Angeles County’s toughest neighborhoods. NHS protects more than $2.2 billion of home values annually through its loss mitigation, preservation and counseling work.

Erin G. Rank - President & CEO

Erin Rank is the President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles. Erin began her service with Habitat for Humanity as a volunteer in 1995 and became the affiliate’s first employee in 1998. For the past 20 years, Erin has grown the organization from building 10 homes in its first 8 years to over 900 homes to date. She has served on Habitat for Humanity International’s US Council and as the Chair of the Board for Housing California.

Dr. Milo Dodson - Psychologist

Dr. Milo Dodson is a Senior Staff Psychologist at the UC Irvine Counseling Center, where he serves as liaison to the Athletics Department and Esports Program. He also facilitates a Black men’s group on campus called Wabruda. Dr. Dodson is a committed advocate for service-based leadership, directing Hip-Hop artist Common’s Dreamers and Believers Summer Youth Camp for nearly six years, and volunteering for both Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and Kenny Stills’ Still Growing Summit. Dr. Dodson’s unique pedigree as a Counseling Psychologist informs his empowering approach for improving companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments.

Monique Brandon - Chief Impact & Diversity Officer

Monique Brandon is the Chief Impact & Diversity Officer at United Dwelling. Monique has spent over two decades working with various non-profit charities in Southern California. She served as Executive Director for two youth organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Venice and Kids in Sports. Notably, she launched the Los Angeles Dodgers Dream Foundation that led to the refurbishing of baseball fields and the creation of a community job fair. These significant works continue to benefit local youth and families today. United Dwelling is on a mission to build high-quality and affordable homes for all. We deliver on this promise with an innovative solution: transforming garages and backyards into beautiful, smartly designed rental homes. We help homeowners generate passive income by renting it out, or add new space to their home and increase property value.

Mark Ridley Thomas - Candidate for City Council

Mark Ridley-Thomas was first elected to public office in 1991 and served with distinction on the Los Angeles City Council for nearly a dozen years, departing as Council President pro Tempore. He later served two terms in the California State Assembly, where he chaired the Jobs, Economic Development, and Economy Committee and Chaired the Assembly Democratic Caucus. Supervisor Ridley-Thomas authored and led LA County’s unprecedented effort to end homelessness through Measure H. He is a board member of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission and LA Care, the nation’s largest publicly operated health plan.