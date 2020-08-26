JUSTICE NOW: D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford Discuss the Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Boycott + More

In this episode of Justice Now, Pat Prescott and Frankie Ross chat with comedian D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford (representing Senate District 35 and author of the Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act of 2020), and KNX anchor Karen Adams about the Jacob Blake shooting, subsequent sports boycotts, and more.

Listen to the full episode below and visit KNX1070.com for the latest on the Jacob Blake shooting incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Here are some of the Jacob Blake shooting reaction clips that were played during this episode.

