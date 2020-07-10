JUSTICE NOW: Policing and Solutions with LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell, and More

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! today, July 15 at 6PM PT, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk, digging into Policing and Solutions.

Listen to the broadcast today, July 15, at 6PM PT in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

Check out our past episodes here.

GUESTS

Frankie Ross will speak with LAPD's Chief Moore

Chief Michael R. Moore is a 39-year veteran of the Los Angles Police Department. During his tenure he advanced through the ranks, working various assignments and promoting to the upper levels of the organization. In June of 2018, he was appointed and sworn in as the 57th Chief of Police for the City of Los Angeles. Policing with Purpose, with Compassion, and in Partnership is Chief Moore's leadership philosophy and overall focus to support the City of Los Angles and the communities the Department serves.

Pat Prescott and Deborah Howell will speak with Danny J. Bakewell, Sr.

Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. possesses the unique ability to bring diverse bodies of people together for the common good of their communities, and the nation as a whole. His commitment to self-help, dignity, and respect for African-Americans has earned him the reputation as “one of the most dynamic leaders in America today”, says the Los Angeles Times. He founded, and is the Chairman of, the African American Unity Center, a multi-purpose service center. So, whether its funding for the first Shelter for Battered Women in East L.A., the Marcus Garvey School, the Challengers Boys & Girls Club, Voter Registration....etc, the Brotherhood Crusade, with Bakewell at the helm, takes the lead. Bakewell’s vision, charismatic confidence, circle of friends, associates in government, entertainment, private industry, and urban communities, make him a hotly sought after spokes-person for local, national, and global media outlets.

Pat Prescott and Deborah Howell will speak with Paula Madison

Paula Williams Madison is Chairman and CEO of Madison Media Management LLC, a Los Angeles-based media consultancy company with global reach. She also serves as a Founding Partner with The Group LLC, a high-level strategy, marketing and communications consultancy also headquartered in Los Angeles. A highly sought-after public speaker, Madison received numerous honors and awards: named one of the “75 Most Powerful African Americans in Corporate America” by Black Enterprise Magazine in 2005, and included in the Hollywood Reporter’s “Power 100”. In 2013, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed Madison to the Los Angeles Police Commission, where she served as Vice President until 2015.

Pat Prescott will speak with Dr. Erroll G. Southers

Dr. Erroll G. Southers is a former FBI Special Agent, Professor of the Practice in National and Homeland Security, Director of the Safe Communities Institute and Director of Homegrown Violent Extremism Studies at the University of Southern California (USC) Sol Price School of Public Policy. He is also an adjunct subject matter expert for the RAND Corporation. Dr. Southers was President Barack Obama’s first nominee for Transportation Security Administration Assistant Secretary and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Deputy Director for Critical Infrastructure of the California Office of Homeland Security. As the author of Homegrown Violent Extremism, he is a noted counterterrorism expert and security analyst to a variety of media networks, lectures and consults around the world. Dr. Southers earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University, and he holds masters and doctoral degrees in public policy from USC.