JUSTICE NOW: Politics to Policy with LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More

Jackie Lacey is the first woman and first African-American to serve as Los Angeles County District Attorney since the office was established in 1850. District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a lifelong Democrat, has spent most of her professional life as a prosecutor, manager and executive in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She was first elected as the 42nd District Attorney in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 without opposition.

As chair of the Criminal Justice Mental Health Project for Los Angeles County, District Attorney Lacey leads a multidisciplinary working group devoted to diverting people who are mentally ill out of the criminal justice system for nonviolent offenses. She initiated an ambitious plan within her office to provide free training to first responders on how to safely de-escalate incidents involving people in a mental health crisis.

George Gascón has spent his life working to make sure our justice system works for everyone, not just the wealthy & well-connected. George is a Cuban immigrant and an army veteran, raised in Southeast Los Angeles, most recently serving as San Francisco’s DA. Prior to his time in SF, he served over 30 yrs on LAPD, then was recruited to serve as Chief of Police in Mesa, AZ, where he made national headlines taking on anti-immigrant Sheriff Joe Arpaio. As DA in San Francisco, he reduced violent crime to historic lows, prosecuted public corruption, and fought to reform our criminal justice system to make it more effective.

George is the LA County Democratic Party & CA Democratic Party endorsed candidate for LA County DA, and has also received the endorsements of the LA Times, US Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris, Congressmember Maxine Waters, State Senator Holly Mitchell, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and many more.

Hilda L. Solis is a lifelong resident of the San Gabriel Valley. A graduate of Cal Poly Pomona and USC, Supervisor Solis has served on the Rio Hondo Community College Board, in the State Assembly and State Senate, and in the House of Representatives. Prior to becoming Supervisor, Hilda L. Solis served as Secretary of Labor under President Obama, the first Latina to ever serve in the Presidential Cabinet. Today, Supervisor Solis represents the San Gabriel Valley, Northeast, Southeast, and East LA as the Los Angeles County Supervisor for the First District.

Ken Charles is the Brand manager for KNX 1070 Newsradio since 2015 plus Format Captain for Entercom’s all-news format. Throughout his 30+ years in spoken-word radio he has met and interviews many of the world's political leaders including President George HW Bush, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, UN Secretary-General Boutros-Ghali, Former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and James Baker and Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.