JUSTICE NOW: Sports and Entertainment with Byron Scott, Keith Knight, Kim Coles, and more!

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! Tomorrow, September 9 at 6PM PT, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk, digging into systemic racism within the industry.

Listen to the broadcast tomorrow Septemeber 9 at 6PM PT in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

EPISODE 1: Juneteenth (feat. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Eddie Levert, Christopher Johnson, and Keith Gibbs)

EPISODE 2: Music For The Movement (feat. Sheila E, Aloe Blacc, H.E.R., and Richard "Humpty" Vission)

EPISODE 3: Policing and Solutions (feat. LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell Sr., Paula Madison, and Dr. Erroll G. Southers)

EPISODE 4: Voting (feat. LA County Registrar Dean Logan, NAACP's Derrick Johnson, Mo'Kelly, and More)

EPISODE 5: Politics to Policy (feat. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More)

EPISODE 6: D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford Discuss the Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Boycott + More

Guests

Byron Scott (Basketball Coach)

Byron Anton Scott is an American former professional basketball head coach and player. He last coached the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. As a player, Scott won three NBA championships with the Lakers during their Showtime era in the 1980s



Keith Knight (Co-creator of Hulu's new original series WOKE)

Keith Knight is an award-winning cartoonist whose “Knight Life Chron icles,” and “(th)ink” strips ran for more than a decade in such newspapers as the Washington Post , the San Francisco Chronicle and the Boston Herald. Knight’s funny yet hard-hitting cartoons fuel a comic strip slideshow he tours on America's racial illiteracy called Red, White, Black and Blue. Combining cartoons, storytelling, historical facts, and humor, the slideshow scored him a Belle Foundation grant and a NAACP History Maker award. Knight is also the illustrator of the critically acclaimed tween book, “Jake the Fake Keeps It Real” and he will beat you at pinball.

James Pickens Jr. (Actor)

Original Grey's Anatomy cast member James Pickens Jr. started acting in his hometown of Cleveland at the Karamu House, distinguished as the oldest African-American theater in the United States. He performed a reading of the play "Home" by Samm-Art Williams, in celebration of the theater's centennial. He and his wife oversee the James Pickens Jr. Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the lives of families and children in underserved communities. He hosts an annual charity roping event in Los Angeles, which draws some of the best team ropers in the sports.

Kim Coles (Actress)

Kim LaShaunda Coles is an American actress, comedian, and game show host. Coles is known for her roles as a cast member on In Living Color and as Synclaire James-Jones on television sitcom Living Single.

Kim Coles is currently starting on BounceTV’s season seven of In The Cut airing Wednesday’s at 8:00PM (ET).

George Wallace (Comedian)

By the age of six, George Wallace knew he wanted to be a comedian. He always enjoyed making people laugh, but he also knew the importance of an education. He attended the University of Akron, Ohio and upon graduating with degrees in Transportation, Marketing/Advertising, plus advance studies in Radio and Television from Columbia School of Broadcasting. Literally, a rags-to-riches story, Wallace went from selling rags to VP of Advertising. Still, his dream of being a comedian had a strong hold on him. Within a week of leaving the advertising field, he began to perform stand-up comedy and was offered a job writing for “The Redd Foxx Show.”

Alonzo Bodden (Comedian)

A regular panel member on NPR’s Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for more than 20 years. In his stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, which streams on Amazon Prime Video this summer, he goes from heavy topics like slavery, politics, and the #MeToo movement, to lightweight topics such as millennials, yoga pants and Taco Bell. some topics you cant categorize like Kanye West. As he says, “he likes to mix it up and hopes that audiences will join him for a laugh and a think, or two.”

Tommy Davidson (Comedian)

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show In Living Color, his visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.