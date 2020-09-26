JUSTICE NOW: Voices of the Movement with Brian Dunn, Kheris Rogers, Holly Charles, and more!

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! on September 30th at 6PM PT, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk, digging into systemic racism within the industry.

EPISODE 1: Juneteenth (feat. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Eddie Levert, Christopher Johnson, and Keith Gibbs)

EPISODE 2: Music For The Movement (feat. Sheila E, Aloe Blacc, H.E.R., and Richard "Humpty" Vission)

EPISODE 3: Policing and Solutions (feat. LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell Sr., Paula Madison, and Dr. Erroll G. Southers)

EPISODE 4: Voting (feat. LA County Registrar Dean Logan, NAACP's Derrick Johnson, Mo'Kelly, and More)

EPISODE 5: Politics to Policy (feat. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More)

EPISODE 6: D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford Discuss the Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Boycott + More

EPISODE 7: Sports and Entertainment (feat. Byron Scott, Keith Knight, Kim Coles, and more!)

EPISODE 8: Business of Change (feat. Joe Rouzan, Bobby Brown, Hyundai Motor's Dana White, and More!)

Justice Now Overtime: LMU Men's Basketball Coach Stan Johnson Talks About Social Injustices

Kheris Rogers

Kheris Rogers is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, model, actress, dancer, and designer/CEO of the widely known brand “Flexin’ In My Complexion.” Born in 2006 in Los Angeles, California, Kheris started Flexin’ In My Complexion after years of bullying in school because of her dark skin complexion. Her story has been televised by NBC, CBS, and The Steve Harvey Show. Her clothing line has been worn by celebrities such as Whoopi Goldburg, Lupita N’yongo, Lena Waithe, and Alicia Keys. She is the world’s youngest designer to ever showcase at New York Fashion Week. She has partnered with Nike and Lebron James to help promote change as well. Kheris was named by Lebron James as 1 of the 16 strongest women that inspired him to create the strongest Nike shoe ever (Lebron XVI) which was launched in September 2018. Kheris' most recent accomplishment includes her being signed with Columbia Records with a new girl group "Run The World." Kheris also made Teen Vogue's "21 Under 21" list, InStyle Magazine's BadA** 50 List, and was honored by the Princess Diana organization.

Brian Dunn

Brian Dunn is the Managing Partner and lead Civil Rights Attorney for The Cochran Firm California, the office founded by the late Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. For the past 25 years, Brian Dunn is one of the very few attorneys that has focused the majority of his practice on civil rights cases, representing over 200 victims of police misconduct since 1995. As one of the most experienced working advocates for victims of police misconduct in the state of California, Mr. Dunn has a proven track record of results against government entities on the municipal, state, and federal levels, often in the most complex and misunderstood fact patterns surrounding officer-involved shootings.

Holly Charles

Author, Playwright and Educator Holly Charles attended Purdue University for her undergraduate studies, and whether teaching or writing herself, has told stories about the African American experience. Her original Thesis, Velvet: the Burden of Melanin and Motherhood, has been transformed into the author's first novel Velvet (2013) and became the topic for her 2019 TED Talk, Being My Mother's Daughter, exploring Black Female Pathology and Generational Curses in the African American community. More recently, she wrote and produced In All Thy Getting: The Forgotten Story of Freedmen’s Town, a stage play celebrating the triumphant rise of an ex-slave settlement in Fourth Ward Houston, which debuted Summer 2017 at The Ensemble Theatre. Proceeds benefited The Rutherford B.H. Yates Museum, a non-profit preservationist organization and museum. Since that time, Charles founded Houston Play on Purpose, a non-profit organization purposed with raising awareness for social injustices and issues which disproportionately affect underserved and/or minority populations.

Charisse Bremond Weaver

Charisse is a passionate, dedicated leader in the not-for-profit sector. Her focus and desire are to serve her community and make it a better environment for those she touches and those they touch. Charisse is leading the Brotherhood Crusade that was founded by her late father Walter Bremond in 1968. She's been President and CEO of the Brotherhood Crusade for nearly 15 years. During her tenure, she's significantly expanded the organization's reach, profile, and partnerships. Her team directly serves approximately 3,000 low-income youth and young adults between the ages of 10-24 daily through various trauma-informed youth development programs.