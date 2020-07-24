JUSTICE NOW: Voting

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! Wednesday, July 29 at 6PM PT, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk, digging into why Voting matters.

Listen to the broadcast Wednesday, July 29, at 6PM PT

GUESTS

Pat Prescott, Debroah Howell, and Greg Mack will speak with NAACP President Derrick Johnson

Pat Prescott, Debroah Howell, and Greg Mack will speak with LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan

Dean Logan is the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for Los Angeles County, California -- the nation’s largest, most diverse local election jurisdiction serving more than 5.4 million registered voters. In addition to election administration, his office records real property documents; maintains vital records; performs civil marriage ceremonies; and processes business filings serving an estimated 3,500 customers daily.



Pat Prescott will speak with members of Brotherhood Crusade (Rufus Williams, Asanii Campbell, and Amir Casimir)

Brotherhood Crusade is a 50-year old grassroots organization with a vision of improving quality of life and meeting the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals.

Rufus Williams - Esteban Torres High School, Class of 2021; Brotherhood Crusade Youth Member, 7 years

His community is important to him because he likes to see unity and people coming together for one cause. He is contributing to his community by receiving his life insurance license so that he can teach the people in his community the importance of having insurance. His social justice heroes are all of his mentors because his mentors make it their job to make sure that he succeeds. Voting is important to him because he wants his voice and the voice of his community to be heard on a high scale to affect change.

Asanii Campbell - Washington Preparatory High School, Class of 2020; California State University, Los Angeles, Class of 2024; Brotherhood Crusade Youth Member, 1 years

Her community is important to her because she believes that everyone in her community deserves a chance to be recognized as human beings and they deserve the right to live freely without social restrictions. Everything that affects her community affects her as well. It is a family of people trying to make change. She is contributing to her community by fighting for the Black lives in her community through protests, uplifting voices on social media, and spreading awareness to her friends and family. Her social justice shero is Elaine Brown from the Black Panther movement because she created a new way of how Black women should be seen and respected by voicing her opinions and giving other black women a chance to use their voices as well. Voting is important to her because it is the way to put your voice out there for what you want and what you want to see in your community. If you vote, you get a say in what you want to be done.

Amir Casimir - Augustus Hawkins High School, Class of 2020; California State University, Los Angeles, Class of 2024; Brotherhood Crusade Youth Member, 3 years

His community is important to him because community is the basis of welfare. It takes a community to build a strong person, and so my community is valuable. He is contributing to his community by being an active youth member of several social justice organizations including Brotherhood Crusade and Brothers, Sons, Selves Coalition. He wants to use his voice to uplift the voices around him. His social justice hero is Malcolm X because community building and community wealth by any means necessary are powerful values to have. Voting is important to him because it is a way to make tangible political change for you and those around you.

Debroah Howell will speak with Fred Martin, Ariana Garcia, and Aujene Butler