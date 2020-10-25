JUSTICE NOW: Voting Matters with Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Senator Holly Mitchell, LA County Registrar Dean Logan, and More!

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! Wednesday, October 28th at 6PM PT. For the past 7 months, Justice Now has explored some of the many facets of social injustice as we try to find solutions to the issues laid bare in the wake of the death of George Floyd. In this final show before the upcoming election, we'll update you on last-minute developments as we prepare for America to make some of the most important decisions in our country's history.

Listen to the broadcast Wednesday, October 28th at 6PM PT in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

Check out our past episodes here.

EPISODE 1: Juneteenth (feat. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Eddie Levert, Christopher Johnson, and Keith Gibbs)

EPISODE 2: Music For The Movement (feat. Sheila E, Aloe Blacc, H.E.R., and Richard "Humpty" Vission)

EPISODE 3: Policing and Solutions (feat. LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell Sr., Paula Madison, and Dr. Erroll G. Southers)

EPISODE 4: Voting (feat. LA County Registrar Dean Logan, NAACP's Derrick Johnson, Mo'Kelly, and More)

EPISODE 5: Politics to Policy (feat. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More)

EPISODE 6: D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford Discuss the Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Boycott + More

EPISODE 7: Sports and Entertainment (feat. Byron Scott, Keith Knight, Kim Coles, and more!)

EPISODE 8: Business of Change (feat. Joe Rouzan, Bobby Brown, Hyundai Motor's Dana White, and More!)

Justice Now Overtime: LMU Men's Basketball Coach Stan Johnson Talks About Social Injustices

EPISODE 9: Voices of the Movement (feat. Brian Dunn, Kheris ROgersm Holly Charles, and more!)

EPISODE 10: White Privilege and Systemic Racism (feat. Joe Collins, Jeff Federman, Dan Weiner, and More!)

EPISODE 11: House and Home (feat. Mark Ridley Thomas, Lori Gay, Erin Rank, and More!)

JUSTICE NOW Overtime: Michelle Briddell talks "House and Home" with Stanley Jackson

GUESTS

Maxine Waters - Congresswoman

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is considered by many to be one of the most powerful women in American politics today. She has gained a reputation as a fearless and outspoken advocate for women, children, people of color and the poor.

Elected in November 2018 to her fifteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives with more than 70 percent of the vote in the 43rd Congressional District of California, Congresswoman Waters represents a large part of South Los Angeles including the communities of Westchester, Playa Del Rey, and Watts and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County comprised of Lennox, West Athens, West Carson, Harbor Gateway and El Camino Village. The 43rd District also includes the diverse cities of Gardena, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lomita and Torrance.

Congresswoman Waters made history as the first woman and first African American Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. An integral member of Congressional Democratic Leadership, Congresswoman Waters serves as a member of the Steering & Policy Committee and is the Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease. She is also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and member and past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Holly J. Mitchell - State Senator

Candidate for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Second District Holly Mitchell is a third-generation native Angeleno and the proud daughter of career public servants who instilled in her a passion to serve. In 2010, she was first elected to office to serve as Assemblymember for the 54th District. Now as State Senator for California’s 30th District, Holly Mitchell represents nearly one million residents in communities that include Leimert Park, West Adams, Mid-City, Palms, Culver City, Cheviot Hills, West Adams, Exposition Park – USC and parts of South Los Angeles and Inglewood.

Herb Wesson - LA City Councilmember

Herb J. Wesson, Jr. served as the President of the Los Angeles City Council from November 2011 through 2019 and has represented Council District 10 since 2005. Wesson is the first African American to hold the position of Council President in the city’s history and was been re-elected three times to lead the city’s legislative body. Wesson chairs several committees including the Ad Hoc Committee on Police Reform, Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment, Board of Referred Powers and the Ad Hoc Committee on the 2024 Summer Olympics. He is the Vice-Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Comprehensive Job Creation. As chair of Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations (REIRN), Wesson facilitated the empowerment of Neighborhood Councils while finding new and innovative ways to engage the public and promote civic engagement. Herb Wesson is currently running for Los Angeles County Supervisor

Grace Yoo - Attorney / LA City Council Candidate

Grace Yoo, a lifelong Democrat at age 49, is a community leader and attorney running for L.A. City Council District 10. She is a proud alum of the LAUSD (K-12), received her BA in Political Science from UC Riverside and earned her law degree from Seton Hall University Law School.

Grace’s first job as an attorney was representing abused and neglected children at L.A. County’s Children’s Law Center. From there, she went on to serve as the Executive Director of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA), where she expanded language access initiatives, solidified the Voting Rights Act and diversified the bench with more lawyers from different ethnicities, religions and gender identities. She then continued to create valuable change as the Executive Director of a local non-profit, empowering underserved communities and providing opportunities and resources for all, including for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students. After nearly 30 years of advocating for her neighbors, working-class families, and individuals who have been neglected by the City, Grace decided to run for LA City Council.

Dean C. Logan - LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk

Dean Logan is the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for Los Angeles County, California -- the nation’s largest, most diverse local election jurisdiction serving more than 5.4 million registered voters. In addition to election administration, his office records real property documents; maintains vital records; performs civil marriage ceremonies; and processes business filings serving an estimated 3,500 customers daily.