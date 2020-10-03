JUSTICE NOW: White Privilege and Systemic Racism with Joe Collins, Jeff Federman, Dan Weiner, and More!

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW: White Privilege and Systemic Racism on Wednesday, October 7th at 6PM. Episode 10 will examine how the institution of slavery has evolved to the use of laws, policies, and how they are interpreted, to sustain a culture of racial discrimination in America.

Listen to the broadcast on October 7th at 6PM PT in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

Check out our past episodes here

EPISODE 1: Juneteenth (feat. LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Eddie Levert, Christopher Johnson, and Keith Gibbs)

EPISODE 2: Music For The Movement (feat. Sheila E, Aloe Blacc, H.E.R., and Richard "Humpty" Vission)

EPISODE 3: Policing and Solutions (feat. LAPD Chief Moore, Danny Bakewell Sr., Paula Madison, and Dr. Erroll G. Southers)

EPISODE 4: Voting (feat. LA County Registrar Dean Logan, NAACP's Derrick Johnson, Mo'Kelly, and More)

EPISODE 5: Politics to Policy (feat. LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, District Attorney Candidate George Gascón, and More)

EPISODE 6: D.L. Hughley, Senator Steven Bradford Discuss the Jacob Blake Shooting, NBA Boycott + More

EPISODE 7: Sports and Entertainment (feat. Byron Scott, Keith Knight, Kim Coles, and more!)

EPISODE 8: Business of Change (feat. Joe Rouzan, Bobby Brown, Hyundai Motor's Dana White, and More!)

JUSTICE NOW OVERTIME: LMU Men's Basketball Coach Stan Johnson Talks About Social Injustices

EPISODE 9: Voices of the Movement with Brian Dunn, Kheris Rogers, Holly Charles, and more!

GUESTS

Joe E. Collins III - Congressional Candiate CA-43

Republican Joe Collins is a Navy veteran running to unseat Maxine Waters for Congress in California's 43rd district.

Fɪᴠᴇ Pᴏɪɴᴛ Pʟᴀɴ 1. District Rebuilding 2. Education Reform 3. Providing High Paying Jobs 4. Financial Literacy 5. Ending Homelessness

"Americans deserve a leader who will raise a voice and fight for them, and Californians need a leader who will bring integrity and opportunity back to the South Los Angeles community" - JC

Jeff Federman Regional President - Entercom Los Angeles

Entercom Los Angeles delivers big results with our multi-platform expertise. Our highly localized content and well-known personalities weave a strong community in a decentralized, sprawling market. Known for creative programs, we customize solutions to meet your KPIs and show tangible ROI. Entercom Los Angeles goes the extra mile to ensure excellent customer service with a personal touch. Jeff has more than 25 years of experience leading long-established corporations and new startup brands to success.

Dan Weiner - Enterprise Sales for Conde' Nast

Dan Weiner is an accomplished media and ad technology sales leader and executive with traditional and digital media expertise over a 25-year career. Dan's career began in traditional radio where he was the Market Manager of CBS Radio's Los Angeles cluster of 8 properties and expanded into digital media with stops at Myspace, Pandora, and SteelHouse. Mr. Weiner currently runs Enterprise Sales for Conde' Nast's Los Angeles region where he is responsible for ad sales of 22 brands including GQ, Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Wired, and many more. People management, sales strategy, and business development are all key responsibilities that Dan has oversight over.

Dr. Milo Dodson - Senior Staff Psychologist

Dr. Milo Dodson is a Senior Staff Psychologist at the UC Irvine Counseling Center, where he serves as liaison to the Athletics Department and Esports Program. He also facilitates a Black men’s group on campus called Wabruda. Dr. Dodson’s unique pedigree as a Counseling Psychologist informs his empowering approach for improving companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments.

Denise Hamilton - Writer-Producer

Denise Hamilton has over 30 years of experience as a writer and producer for NBC, ABC, and PBS network specials and syndicated programs. For over eight years Ms. Hamilton has lead RACE RELAY group discussions on racial healing for Common Peace and other non-profits, as well as for corporate groups.