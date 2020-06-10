Help us keep the conversation going!
We've been talking a lot about the changes going on in America and how to better understand each other. Here's what some of our air personalities and fellow staff members had to say.
June 10, 2020
Frankie not only hosts the evening show, he is also the voice of the station AND the creative mind behind our outstanding HD2 channel, Second Wave. He got up early to reflect on what he experienced during the 90's in comparison to what his children are experiencing during this time.
Some of you may not know that our very own Deborah Howell, host of the No Stress Express, was born and raised in Minnesota. She called into the morning show to talk a little bit about how the community has come together in her hometown in the wake of this tragedy.
As somebody who experienced the 92 unrest, Greg Mack stopped by the studio to share the impact this news has on him as well as his thoughts and hopes for the future.
I wanted to take some time to speak to some of the millennials this morning. We started the conversation off with our associate producer Genesis De La Cruz, who talked to us about the impact social media has had during this point in time. She had a message she wanted to share with the youth.
It's amazing what we've seen in the last couple of weeks. Our incredible programming assistant Claudia Rubio shared with us her experience being at one of the protests here in Hollywood. Rubio couldn't help but get emotional as she saw first hand a community united in love and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.