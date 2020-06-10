Help us keep the conversation going!

Frankie not only hosts the evening show, he is also the voice of the station AND the creative mind behind our outstanding HD2 channel, Second Wave. He got up early to reflect on what he experienced during the 90's in comparison to what his children are experiencing during this time.

Some of you may not know that our very own Deborah Howell, host of the No Stress Express, was born and raised in Minnesota. She called into the morning show to talk a little bit about how the community has come together in her hometown in the wake of this tragedy.

As somebody who experienced the 92 unrest, Greg Mack stopped by the studio to share the impact this news has on him as well as his thoughts and hopes for the future.

​

I wanted to take some time to speak to some of the millennials this morning. We started the conversation off with our associate producer Genesis De La Cruz, who talked to us about the impact social media has had during this point in time. She had a message she wanted to share with the youth.