Kenny G Joins Pat Prescott and Shares All the Details About His Upcoming Performance at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
August 22, 2019
You know who he is and the millions of records he’s sold indicates that you love his music. You’ll get to see and hear Kenny G in a beautiful, intimate setting when he takes the stage at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Summer Concert Series this Friday, August 23rd. Kenny called in to talk about the show and what he’s been doing lately in his very interesting life. Check it out and join us at the Hyatt!