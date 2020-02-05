KTLA 5's Morning News Anchor, Chris Schauble Joins The Making Waves Class of 2020, and Takes Us On A Journey of True Success

Chris Schauble is the co-anchor of KTLA 5 Morning News from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays. Since moving to Los Angeles in 2001, Chris has earned multiple awards, including five Emmys and six Golden Mics.

Chris is passionate about his work, family, and fitness. He is a former marathoner and triathlete, having completed three Ironman competitions, including the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Chris also coached youth track in the greater LA area for eight years as a USATF Level 1 Coach. During that time he helped dozens of athletes become All-Americans.

Prior to his Los Angeles work, Chris spent time at KCNC-TV in Denver where he covered a number of national stories. His coverage of the Columbine High School shootings helped the station earn a regional Emmy for spot news. In 2000, Chris was named “Television Journalist of the Year” by the Colorado Association of Black Journalists.

Schauble holds a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. He was honored by Fort Lewis College with the 2002 “Distinguished Alumni Award.” In addition to his work as a journalist, Chris has been an instructor for speech communications and media research analysis at Miles College in Birmingham, Ala., and was a guest Instructor at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Fla. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

As an adoptee himself, Chris has dedicated much of his free time to helping needy children. In 2018 Chris was honored as the “Man of the Year” by United Friends of The Children for his work with foster youth nearing emancipation. He has also been recognized by the city of Los Angeles and the state of California multiple times for his ongoing community service.

Chris, his wife and their two sets of twin daughters live in the Los Angeles area.

Of course, we couldn't end Chris Schauble's amazing story without including this highlight from his career!