The Los Angeles Urban League Brings You The "Rites of Passage" Black Graduation Ceremony

How to register and stream the event

June 4, 2020
Pat Prescott
Rites of Passage
Local News
Los Angeles News

This Friday, the LA Urban League and the Black College Expo present Rites of Passage, an online celebration for Black high school graduates across the nation.
There will be spoken word, musical performances, scholarship opportunities and, celebrity shout outs to the class of 2020.
 
Watch and register for free at laul.org/2020blackgrad/ and cheer them on this Friday, June 5th from 3PM-4:30 PM PT. 
 
This Is What Success Looks Like
 

 

Pat Prescott
Local News

