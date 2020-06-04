The Los Angeles Urban League Brings You The "Rites of Passage" Black Graduation Ceremony
How to register and stream the event
June 4, 2020
This Friday, the LA Urban League and the Black College Expo present Rites of Passage, an online celebration for Black high school graduates across the nation.
There will be spoken word, musical performances, scholarship opportunities and, celebrity shout outs to the class of 2020.
Now more than ever is a time to celebrate the #positivity, #power and #promise of the graduating class of 2020. Join us June 5th to celebrate with our High School grads, at the #unapologeticallyblack "2020 Black Graduation: Rites of Passage." Everyone is invited! Register to join, at laul.org/2020blackgrad/
Watch and register for free at laul.org/2020blackgrad/ and cheer them on this Friday, June 5th from 3PM-4:30 PM PT.
