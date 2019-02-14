MAKING WAVES: Honoring Synthia SAINT JAMES

Synthia SAINT JAMES is a world renowned multicultural visual artist, award winning author and illustrator of 17 children’s books, authored an autobiographical art marketing book, 3 poetry books, a book of affirmations, and a cookbook.

She is also popular keynote speaker and architectural designer who has garnered numerous awards over her forty plus year career, including the prestigious Trumpet Award, an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Saint Augustine’s College, NAWBO-L.A.’s Hall of Fame Inductee Award, Women Who Dared Award, and her book Living My Dream: An Artistic Approach to Marketing has been nominated for the 2012 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Instructional.

She is most celebrated for designing the first Kwanzaa Stamp for the United States Postal Service in 1997, for which she received a History Maker Award, and for the international cover art for Terry McMillan’s book Waiting to Exhale.

SAINT JAMES, a self-taught artist and popular speaker, credits the creator and her ancestry (which includes African American, Native American, Haitian and German Jew) for her artistic gifts.

