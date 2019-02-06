MAKING WAVES: Honoring Ted Lumpkin

Pat Prescott sits down with Making Waves Honoree and World War II Veteran Ted Lumpkin.

Biography:

Theodore (Ted) G. Lumpkin, Jr., was born in Los Angeles, California and attended Los Angeles area public schools including Jefferson High School located just minutes away from the USC University Park Campus.

He was a 21-year-old junior at UCLA when he was drafted into the military on July 1, 1942. After receiving basic training and radar training at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Tuskegee, Alabama, he was selected for officer training at Miami Beach Air Force Candidate School, Florida in October 1942.

He graduated on January 20, 1943 as a 2nd Lieutenant with the US Army Air Force (USAF) and was assigned to the 100th fighter Squadron in Tuskegee, Alabama. He served as an Air Intelligence Officer during his overseas combat tour to Italy in the Western Europe Theater from 1944 – 1945. During WWII, he was a member of the 332nd Fighter Group which consisted of the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302 fighter Squadrons.

He returned stateside in November of 1945 until his honorable separation from active duty service in January of 1946 as a Captain. He completed his undergraduate training at USC and graduated in 1947. He furthered his education by earning a Master’s degree from USC in 1953 and continued his military service with the inactive Air Force Reserves.

Mr. Lumpkin is a Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen (DOTA) and has over a decade of experience with Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. (TAI) as a prior National Board Member, Western Regional Representative, and Los Angeles Chapter President as well as a financial member of the LA Chapter continually since 1974. He is active in the community and has been a Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Foundation (TASF) board member since 2007 and more recently an Advisory Board member since 2017. Lumpkin continues to be a strong supporter of the foundation and is an avid fundraiser.