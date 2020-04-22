ESPN Releases Michael Jordan's Docusereies Ahead of Schedule
Pat Prescott highly recommends the series
Like all of us, ESPN has been going through some tough times. It's hard to keep a network going when 60 percent of your programming is live sporting events at a time when live sports have come to a screeching halt across the board. That's why the network sped up the premiere of their critically acclaimed 10 part docuseries on Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The biopic series debuted this past Sunday and we get to see it every Sunday until May 17th. Sweet!
Soon. #TheLastDance airs tomorrow at 9pm EST on @ESPN in the U.S. and on @Netflix outside of the U.S. #JUMPMAN
Check out Robin Roberts' GMA conversation with Michael Jordan and don't miss The Last Dance continuing this Sunday April 26th at 6 PM Pacific on ESPN and every Sunday until May 17th. If the rest of the docuseries is as compelling as the first two episodes, we're in for a treat.